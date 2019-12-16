Pedestrian hit by car near Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital over the weekend after troopers say he was hit by a car.

NC Highway Patrol says Shannon Longinotti, 35, was hit around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of South College Road.

Conrad Nagel, 68, was driving south on S. College Road when Longinotti was walking in the road.

Longinotti was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He was not cited with the pedestrian violation.

Nagel was charged with driving while impaired, however highway patrol says he was not at fault in the collision.