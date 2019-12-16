Validated gang member sentenced to prison after selling heroin to cops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced in federal court Friday on drug charges.

Antonio Foster, 30, was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Foster was named in a two-count indictment filed on March 13, charging him with distribution of a quantity of heroin and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin. On August 8, Foster pled guilty to distribution of a quantity of heroin and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.

According to the investigation, on January 23, the New Hanover County Vice Unit conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Foster outside of an apartment complex in Wilmington.

After buying the drugs, law enforcement served a search warrant on Foster’s apartment. Law enforcement found items used to manufacture heroin in a child’s closet and 500 bags of cocaine and almost 400 bags of heroin in a beanbag chair.

He had recently been released from prison for a North Carolina State Court conviction for habitual felon.

According to law enforcement, Foster is a validated Gang Member.

This case is also part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

This case is part of an FBI Coastal Carolina Safe Street Task Force lead OCDETF operation “Dodge Ball”.