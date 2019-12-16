Woman gets four years in prison for attempted arson

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County woman was sentenced to at least four years in prison for an attempted arson back in January.

On January 19, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbus County Fire Marshall responded to a 911 call for a house being set on fire in the Nakina community.

Keira Ann Williams lived in the home with a man and his daughter. Williams had argued with a man who lived at the home before saying that she would burn the house down. She then lit on fire paper items in the bathroom and attempted to set fire to the underside of the home by lighting cardboard boxes at the corner of the home.

The two people inside the home along with the assistance of the volunteer fire department ensured the fires were put out.