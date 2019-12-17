$372 million up for grabs in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise, and tonight, players in North Carolina have the chance to win a $372 million annuity worth $251.6 million cash.

“We’d love to see a player from North Carolina bring home the jackpot,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery. “Mega Millions offers life-changing prizes and gives people a chance to dream big this holiday season.”

Mega Millions offers players nine ways to win. In addition to the jackpot, players could win prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million depending on the type of ticket they buy.

What to do if you win

Your first reaction will be to celebrate, but if you do snag the Mega Millions jackpot, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Sign and secure your ticket : If you win, you must sign the back of your original ticket immediately to establish your ownership. Make sure you keep it in a safe place until you decide to claim your prize.

: If you win, you must sign the back of your original ticket immediately to establish your ownership. Make sure you keep it in a safe place until you decide to claim your prize. Get professional advice: It’s a good idea to contact financial and legal advisers to make sure you have a sound plan.

It’s a good idea to contact financial and legal advisers to make sure you have a sound plan. Take your time: You have 180 days to claim your winnings, which will give you time to figure out what to do with the money and how it will change your life.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. So far, two North Carolinians have won the Mega Millions jackpot, taking home prizes of $12 million and $57 million.