3rd Quarter run lifts Winthrop past UNCW Women’s Basketball

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Sophomore guard Destinee Jamison-Whitfield led three Winthrop players in double figures with a career-high 17 points as the Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak with a 75-63 victory over UNCW in non-conference women’s basketball action inside a sold-out Trask Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles, who were making their first visit to Wilmington since Dec. 8, 1998, upped their record to 2-6 on the season. UNCW, meanwhile, saw its record move to 3-6 after losing for the third time in the last four games.

Jamison-Whitfield, who authored her second double-digit scoring effort of the season, knocked down six of seven field goal attempts, including all three of her three-point tries, while going 2-for-5 from the free throw line.

Junior guard Anika Riley chipped in 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field while sophomore guard Jah’Che Whitfield completed the trio with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Seahawks, who were playing their first home game after fall semester final exams, were led by senior guard Lacey Suggs’ 17 points. The White Lake, N.C., product went 7-for-14 from the field and sank three of her five free throws.

