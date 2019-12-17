Dental patients advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) — Some patients treated by a Tennessee dentist have been advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

The Tennessee Department of Health issued the recommendation after finding that Knoxville dentist Clarence “Buzz” Nabers did not ensure proper sterilization of dental equipment, news outlets reported.

The recommendation was included in a letter Nabers sent to patients who visited his practice between Sept. 15, 2016, and Sept. 15, 2019.

Nabers was fined $11,000 for the improper sterilization and his license was put on probation. Nabers said previously that he has implemented protocols to correct the issues.