Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General in Whiteville

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Dollar General employee was held at gunpoint while two men robbed the business over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at 10 p.m. in Whiteville.

CCSO says the suspects held an employee at gunpoint, forcing them to open the safe.

The suspects got away with approximately $3,000, according to CCSO. They reportedly ran away from the scene towards Mollie on Mollie Road.

If anyone has information contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.