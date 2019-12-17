ILM could hit 1 million passengers for 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction at Wilmington International Airport is full steam ahead and you may start to see the changes soon.

Airport Spokesman Gary Broughton says phase one of the expansion project is finished and they are moving on to phase two.

Terminal #Expansion Update: The brick installation on the new addition is nearly complete! After the New Year, phase 2 of the expansion will focus on efforts inside the #terminal by the ticket counters. We’re expanding the airline ticket lobby, ticket counters & ticket offices. pic.twitter.com/GpvIMZLWQR — ILM Airport (@ILMairport) December 16, 2019

Broughton says phase one was a lot of behind the scenes work.

Next month, they will start reconstruction of ticket counters and offices and hope to have those completed by March.

As of right now, Broughton says they have had more than 980,000 passengers in 2019 and is confident they’ll hit one million by the end of the year.