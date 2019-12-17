Local firefighters donate 120 coats to Anderson Elementary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With below freezing temperatures in our forecast this week, some local children will be ready for it as they got new winter coats Tuesday.

The New Hanover County Professional Firefighter’s Association and Operation WARM donated 120 new coats to benefit children in need at Anderson Elementary School in Wilmingon.

This is the fourth year the organization has donated and delivered coats. In total, the groups have delivered close to 500 coats in New Hanover County Schools.