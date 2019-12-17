Man accused of burning 1-year-old girl with scalding bath water

MILWAUKEE (CNN/WITI) — A man who was supposed to be caring for his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter is now charged with causing her serious injury.

The toddler was badly burned by hot water in the bathtub. Now, she’s bandaged from her torso to her toes.

- Advertisement -

“She is definitely in a lot of pain,” the girl’s father, Anthony Wilson, said. “I literally broke down.”

He says it’s heartbreaking seeing his daughter Kelsey in this condition.

“I couldn’t stop crying when I first seen it,” he said. “I don’t understand how someone can do that to a child.”

Authorities say Akeem Rasheed Saygo, who has another child with Kelsey’s mother, is responsible for the child’s injuries.

The child’s mother had her in his care when a routine bath went tragically wrong.

Court documents reveal the 27-year-old suspect admitted that he “made the water too hot,” put the baby in the tub and “left the hot water on…then went downstairs to do laundry.”

“I know my daughter and I know she definitely would have screamed as soon as she touched the water,” Wilson said.

Read more here.