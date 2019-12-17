Man killed in Chadbourn shooting identified

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The man killed in a shooting in Columbus County Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Chadbourn Police Department.

Police Chief Anthony Spivey confirmed Anthony Chestnut was fatally shot inside his home around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jackson Street.

Spivey says first aid was administered by Chadbourn Police, but it was not successful.

He says an investigation into the matter is ongoing and there is no immediate threat to the public.