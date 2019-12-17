Multiple agencies respond to early morning house fire

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY)–Multiple agencies responded to an early morning house fire in the St. Joseph’s Place community in Carolina Beach on Tuesday.

New Hanover County dispatch confirmed they got reports about the fire around 1:00 a.m.

Detective Sgt. Scott Hettinger with Carolina Beach Police says a neighbor called after hearing a loud noise.

Hettinger also says it was a neighbor who helped the family of five escape from the home.

There have been no reported injuries.

Carolina Beach Police, Kure Beach Police, Wilmington Fire department, and New Hanover Fire and EMS are among the agencies to respond.

The fire caused significant damage to the house. It’s cause remains under investigation by Carolina Beach Police and Fire Department.

As of 5:52 a.m. crews were still putting out the flames.

Roads to Merchant Lane are currently blocked off.

We will have more details as they become available.