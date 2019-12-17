NC county works to take control of feral cat problem

NEW BERN, NC (AP) — An animal protection group that has trapped more than 40 feral cats since the beginning of December is trying to get a handle on the nuisance animal problem.

Animal Protective Services in Craven County gets at least five to seven calls per day requesting traps, WNCT-TV reported. It has become one of the agency’s top priorities, said Sara Rodgers, a representative of the department.

The group currently has 18 traps. Residents can request a trap, but the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that there’s currently a waiting list.

Citizens can purchase a trap and capture cats on their own, according to the sheriff’s office. Those people are asked to contact animal services before setting the trap to make sure the group has room for intakes, the post said.