New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop planned in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival welcome the return of the Blueberry Drop Dec. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Burgaw.

“The Blueberry Drop was a huge success last year,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation director. “We’re pleased to offer our residents and visitors a fun, family-oriented way to ring in the New Year.”

The event will feature Fayetteville-based Rivermist Band and their classic variety rock music. Entertainment will include a fire twirler and fire truck. The Burgaw Lions Club will sell hot chocolate. The NC Blueberry Festival will offer presale tickets to the annual pancake breakfast as well as merchandise.

“Last year’s event packed out the Historic Train Depot,” said Suggs. “This year, we’re closing a portion of Fremont Street for the staging of the blueberry drop, the band, and most importantly, our retailers and restaurants will be open, creating a street fair atmosphere.”

The fun will begin at 5 p.m. and the blueberry drop will take place at 7 p.m. – which is midnight Greenwich Mean Time. Food trucks will be on hand all evening long.

“Dropping the blueberry at 7 p.m. allows us to celebrate as families,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism director. “We’re pleased to partner with the Town of Burgaw and the NC Blueberry Festival on this uniquely Burgaw/Pender County event.”

The Blueberry Drop is a free event. Outside alcohol or pets are prohibited.