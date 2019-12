NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An overturned 18-wheeler tied up traffic for hours in New Hanover County Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at North College and Gordon roads.

New Hanover County Deputy Fire Chief Matt Davis says the driver got out before crews arrived and was not hurt.

The driver was turning right onto N. College when the 18-wheeler flipped and spilled sand on the road.

The road has reopened.