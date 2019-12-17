Pet Pals: German Shepherd mix named Achilles

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) –This week’s Pet Pal is a 21-month-old German Shepherd mix named Achilles.

Achilles is neutered and shelter staff describe him as energetic and super smart.

A meet and greet is required and an active family could make for a perfect match with this pup.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.