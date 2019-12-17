Sheriff’s office investigating shooting at Briar Cliff Villas

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Briar Cliff Villas, north of King’s Grant, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating, but could not give a specific time that a shooting took place.

A reporter on scene confirms New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are both currently on scene.

Our reporter also saw a car at the scene with bullet holes, a broken windshield and shattered windows.

No word yet on exactly what happened or whether there are any injuries.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.