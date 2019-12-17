Sheriff’s office investigating shooting at Briar Cliff Villas

By
WWAY News
-
0
Photo: WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Briar Cliff Villas, north of King’s Grant, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating, but could not give a specific time that a shooting took place.

- Advertisement -

A reporter on scene confirms New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are both currently on scene.

Our reporter also saw a car at the scene with bullet holes, a broken windshield and shattered windows.

No word yet on exactly what happened or whether there are any injuries.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

You Might Also Like