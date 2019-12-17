Teacher uses ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to keep watchful eye on students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Keeping students focused before holiday break begins can be easier said than done, but one Town Creek Elementary teacher has a little helper to keep a watchful eye over her students.

As Alyxandra Ingram teaches her kindergartners how to read, Jingles the elf is listening.

Ingram has spent most of her 14 year teaching career at Town Creek Elementary School. She loves working with her students and encourages them to give themselves positive affirmations for doing good work.

“I like for them to be proud of themselves, and a lot of times when we finish something and they do really good, I’ll tell them to kiss their brain and give themselves a hug as a reward for themselves,” Ingram says.

Her kind and gentle passion for teaching inspired WWAY to choose Ingram as our “Teacher of the Week” recognition sponsored by Wilmington Granite.

Ingram says the thing she enjoys most about teaching is watching her students’ development throughout the school year.

“I love seeing the growth that they make when they come in the very first day to the last day, the growth is amazing going from letters to sounds, sight words and sounding out and reading words,” Ingram says.

She also enjoys giving parents feedback so they can feel like they are part of their own child’s development.

“You think about how you would want it with your own children if you were not in the school system,” Ingram says. “I would want the communication and knowing that my child is okay and that they’re having fun at school as well.”

It’s feedback even Assistant Principal Jennifer Faircloth appreciates.

“I think she meets your student where they area and she just wants them to grow in their achievement,” Faircloth says. “She came and spoke to me about my son and he really needs to work on decoding words, so we’re decoding words at home, but she cares very much about every single student like that and how they grow individually.”

Ingram says she was shocked and surprised by WWAY’s visit, but also very thankful.

“I love teaching and being here and helping them grow and learn,” she says. “Its amazing. It makes you feel good.”

Each week's winner receives a $100 gift card compliments of WWAY and Wilmington Granite.