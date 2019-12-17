Water, sewer outages planned in Whiteville for Dec. 30

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville Public Works will repair a water main line, causing an interruption to water and sewer services right before the new year.

The city says work will take place from Monday, Dec. 30 through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Water services will be interrupted at approximately 9:00 p.m. and should be restored by 7:00 a.m.

The area of impact is from West Columbus to West Lewis Street and from South Martin Luther King Ave. to South Lee Street.

There will be lane closures on JK Powell Blvd (Hwy 701), at the Phillips Street intersection the center-turning lane and one northbound and southbound lane for the repair.

Contact the public works department at (910) 642-3422 for any questions.