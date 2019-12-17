West Brunswick standout J’Vian McCray signs with ECU

SHALLOTTE,NC (WWAY)–West Brunswick football standout J’Vian McCray accomplished a life long goal last week. The senior signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and football career at East Carolina University.

McCray was dominant in his time with the Trojans. He was named a MEC All-Conference selection in back to back seasons, earning the Mideastern Conference player of the year this season.

In 2019, he anchored a West Brunswick defense that allowed just over eight point per game. Individually he finished with 51 tackles, with 22 of those being for a loss.

The West Brunswick standout will graduate early and join the Pirate program in the Spring. Last season ECU finished with a 4-8 record and went 1-7 in the American Athletic Conference.