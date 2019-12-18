CFCC Women’s Basketball bounces back with win over East Georgia State

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team responded with a big win on Tuesday afternoon in the final game of the Sea Devil Classic. CFCC outscored East Georgia State 43-30 in the second half to secure the 77-66 win.

The win improves the Sea Devils record to now 7-4 on the year. Cape Fear now has nearly two weeks off before their next game. They will hit the road for the Lady Jets Holiday Classic. CFCC’s first game will be on December 29th against Gulf Coast State College.