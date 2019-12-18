Wilmington couple wins $25K a year for life on lottery ticket

RALEIGH (WWAY) — One Wilmington couple will be getting $25,000 a year for life after winning the ‘Lucky for Life’ prize.

Wilbur and Katie Griffin won the prize on December 9 after buying the lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

- Advertisement -

Their ticket matched the five white balls and the odds of one in 1.8 million.

Katie says they plan on using the money to invest in their home and their children’s education.

Winners of the ‘Lucky for Life’ prize can choose to be paid $25,000 a year for life or they can take the lump sum of $390,000.

The Griffins opted to split the lump sum.

‘Lucky for Life’ drawing are held on Monday and Thursday nights. Tickets are two dollars.