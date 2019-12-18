Full Court Press Team of the Week: Laney Girls Basketball

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–For the second time in three years the Laney girls basketball team has started the season 7-0. Last Friday night the Buccaneers went on the road and beat (6-1) Topsail holding the Pirates to a season low of 22 points. That performance earned Laney the Full Court Press Team of the Week.

The Buccaneers had played seven games this season and allowed just over 27 points per game. That defensive mentality to put the pressure on is something that Laney relies on.

“This is a team that has some strong returners and experience coming into this season,”said Laney head coach Ashley Berting.”We’ve got enough girls to rotate in and run other teams a little dry sometimes in transition.”

The Buccaneers had a big adjustment headed into the season. Laney lost North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year Saniya Rivers to a transfer. Rivers averaged nearly 24 points per game a year ago for Laney. Her transfer was a hit to the team, but it has made this years group just that much stronger.

“At the end of the day she is still our family and we still love her,”said Laney senior Dasani Boney. “There comes a certain time when you have to step up and so far everybody’s playing there part.”

Laney finished with a 28-2 during the 2018-2019 season before falling in the 4th round of the state playoffs. The Bucs have 13 players returning to Ashley Berting’s squad, with seven of those being underclassman. The buy in from the players has been evident from the freshman all the way up to the seniors.

“It really helps that a lot of our younger players are returners from last season,”says Laney junior Regan Stewart. “Our underclassmen are working just as hard and buying in just as much as the upperclassmen.”

The goal remains the same for Laney this season and that is a state championship for the Buccaneers. They believe they have what it takes to raise the trophy at the end of the season.

“We can put things together and find a way every night to get the win,”says Berting. “We can take that all the way to the state championship, but we got to take things one game at a time.”

The Buccaneers will play in a Christmas Tournament in Greenville starting on Thursday night.