WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–High school basketball teams across the Cape Fear hit the hardwood on Tuesday night for their final games before the holiday break. Below, are the final scores from Tuesday nights games around the area.

GIRLS

Richlands 82, Trask 79

Laney 53, Jacksonville 43

Topsail 47, New Hanover 41

- Advertisement -

BOYS

Trask 64, Richlands 51

Laney 81, Jacksonville 50

Hoggard 56, Ashley 48

Pender 91, East Carteret 77

New Hanover 56, Topsail 49