Man accused of burning building, trash cans in Burgaw

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Burgaw man is charged after an officer reportedly saw him setting a building on fire early Wednesday morning.
Burgaw Police says an officer was on patrol when he smelled something burning and smoke in the area of N McCullen St. and W Bridgers St. Ext. around 12:40 a.m.
Following an investigation, he saw smoke rolling out of the sides of an abandoned shelter/building in the area of the wood line. As he got out of his patrol car, he could see the fire and a man, Christopher Tyson, squatting at the corner of the building. Tyson was then arrested.
The officer put out the fire using a fire extinguisher that was in his car.
Burgaw PD says Tyson was also a suspect in an earlier arson at a nearby park. At Hankins Park, on N Walker Street, a trash can enclosure was set on fire and burned. The Burgaw Fire Department put out that fire.
Tyson, 33, is charged with felony burning of certain buildings, felony burning of personal property, and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct a public officer.
He is in jail under a $50,000 secured bond.