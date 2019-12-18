Microsoft bringing 500 jobs to state

MORRISVILLE (WWAY) — Five hundred jobs are coming to North Carolina offering $125,000 positions at one of the world’s largest tech companies.

Microsoft will be making its way to the Triangle area in Morrisville.

Microsoft Corp. made an announcement that it was expanding its North Carolina footprint by hiring new workers to build out its engineering and quantum computing businesses in October.

This deal is the continuation of a strong working relationship between state leaders and Microsoft.

The company will invest nearly $48 million in the town as part of this expansion.

Governor Cooper added this project will help grow the state’s economy by more than $2 billion.

“We’re trying to send the signal that we are ready for tech companies and we need to be at the top of their lists.”

Microsoft site director, Reggie Isaac explains their reason for the move.

“We know that the talent is here. Otherwise, we would not come to this city in order to grow, and we feel like we can continue to find talent, and we know that the university system will continue to produce talent as well.”

The goal is to keep tech jobs local and attract state college graduates to stay in North Carolina.