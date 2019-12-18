NC 15-year-old heading to Stanford University on scholarship

CARY, NC (AP) — A 15-year-old math whiz in North Carolina has earned a scholarship to Stanford University.

WRAL reported Wednesday that Kenan Hasanaliyev is a standout student at Triangle Math and Science Academy in the Raleigh suburb of Cary.

- Advertisement -

He earned math credits in sixth grade that put him three grades ahead. Since then, he’s mastered AP Calculus and Calculus 2 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He’s also taken graduate-level math classes.



Kenan is not old enough to drive. He said his parents will move out to California with him. Stanford is located between San Francisco and San Jose.