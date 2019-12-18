NC family gets support as dad and daughter fight cancer

CLAYTON, NC (WNCN) — As first responders, Christina and Duane McKay have devoted their lives to helping others.

They see people through during their most difficult moments, but last October, their own lives took a tough turn when their daughter Maddi was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was the worst day of our lives I think,” mom Christina McKay said. “We didn’t know she was going to make it.”

Christina McKay leaned on her husband.

“He kind of took the rock for our family,” she said.

The McKays also found support from their first-responder family, and others dealing with childhood cancer, including the Fannins, also from Johnston County, whose son Mason has leukemia.

