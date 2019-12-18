One Tree Hill Way in Wilmington closed for emergency sewer work

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Tree Hill Way is closed Wednesday until further notice while CFPUA and contractors’ crews work to stop a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO).

One Tree Hill Way is closed to traffic in both directions between North 23rd Street and Stanley Street, including the Love Grove Memorial Bridge. Access for local businesses near North 23rd Street will continue whenever possible.

Crews are working Wednesday to stop an SSO that began Tuesday after break occurred in a 24-inch force main at CFPUA’s Pump Station Number 10 near EUE / Screen Gems Studios. One Tree Hill Way was closed as a safety precaution to allow access for construction equipment.

Work at the site continued throughout Tuesday night and included the use of three vacuum trucks to capture as much untreated wastewater as possible and transport it to CFPUA’s Northside Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Earlier Tuesday, a bypass was installed to try to divert the untreated wastewater from the damaged pipe. Untreated wastewater not diverted was entering a stormwater drain. Much of the wastewater in the storm drain appeared to be flowing into a wet well that is part of CFPUA’s wastewater collection system. Some of the wastewater in the storm drain was being discharged to Smith Creek.

The amount of wastewater released as a result of the SSO has not yet been determined. CFPUA Environmental Management staff continue to conduct water quality testing. The incident has been reported to the N.C. Division of Water Quality.