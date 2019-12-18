Rocky Mount-born, ‘Remember the Titans’ coach Herman Boone dies at 84

(WNCN)–With his health declining, Herman Boone was still mapping out football strategy as if he were about to walk the sidelines one more time.

“His daughter said the other night he asked for a clipboard. He started drawing plays,” said Aly Khan Johnson, an assistant on Boone’s staff in 1972.

Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” died Wednesday after battling cancer. He was 84. Boone guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation. In the movie, he was portrayed by Denzel Washington.

Johnson said the coach died at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. Johnson said a funeral home operated by his wife is handling the arrangements, which are not complete. He said Boone had been battling cancer, adding that he visited the coach regularly and had planned to see him Wednesday when he learned of his death.

