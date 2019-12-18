Russell Crowe says goodbye to Wilmington after filming movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Actor Russell Crowe is saying goodbye to the Port City. He has been in town shooting a new movie.

He posted the video below to social media Tuesday.

Goodbye Wilmington.

It has been a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/GXnxhhyXir — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 17, 2019

He said, “so it’s my last hour or so here in Wilmington, North Carolina. I’ve been shooting The Georgetown Project. I’ve had a really good time in Wilmington. The sunsets across this river are absolutely beautiful and I’ve been lucky enough to have this little cabin by the river to rest up in. Yeah, just a little cabin by the river. You know how it goes.”

In the video, Crowe is seen at Dudley Mansion in downtown Wilmington.

In the Miramax film, which has a working title of “The Georgetown Project,” Crowe will play a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. As things worsen, his estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Sam Worthington and David Hyde Pierce are also starring in this supernatural thriller.