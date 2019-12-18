New Hanover Co. Schools alerted to ‘swatting’ call

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A vague threat against a local school sparked an investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, which later determined the threat was false and a form of “swatting.”

Swatting refers to a call that provides false information about a place or a person in at attempt to get law enforcement to respond.

According to a news release from New Hanover County Schools, school resource officers and principals checked their buildings this morning out of an abundance of caution.

The threat did not mention a specific school.

The school district said it will continue to work with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure safety to all of their buildings and students.