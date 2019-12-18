South Brunswick and Jacksonville meet in non-conference play

SOUTHPORT,NC (WWAY)–South Brunswick and Jacksonville met up on the hardwood Wednesday night in non-conference play.

In the girls game, Jacksonville held a slim lead at the half, but used a big third quarter to pull away for the 44-23 win over the Cougars.

The boys game went back and forth from the jump to the final whistle. Nothing was decided until overtime, when South Brunswick picked up the 64-60 win. Jordan Jenrette was the games leading scorer for the Cougars finishing with 24 points.

The South Brunswick boy’s will play in the West Brunswick holiday tournament this weekend, while the girls will play next week in the East Columbus tournament.