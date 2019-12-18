State Supreme Court Justice speaks on Judaism, legal system

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Mark Davis spoke to a packed room of close to 100 people a the Reibman Center in Wilmington Wednesday night.

Davis is the first Jewish justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Plenty of people, including several elected officials, attended a seminar where he discussed the parallels between the Jewish Torah and our modern legal system.

“In the old testament, we basically learned how to set up a court system, we learned of the characteristics of judges: honesty, integrity, impartiality, etc,” said Davis. “And the way judges go about doing their job today really is based on how the ancient rabbis in the old testament went about applying the laws that were given to Moses by God.”

Justice Davis was appointed in March of this year by Governor Roy Cooper.