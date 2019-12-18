Woman wins car in Wilmington charity fundraising raffle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One lucky Wilmington woman won a new car after entering a fundraising raffle for a local charity.

Sandra Lewis says she truly believed the car was going to be hers when she entered the “Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle.”

Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or WRAAP is a non-profit organization that focuses on children and their advancement.

Money from the raffle will provide after school care and programs for children in need who live in the Cape Fear.

Lewis says she was filled with so much joy when she first received the call telling her she won a new Mitsubishi Mirage.

“Bad knees and all, my knees didn’t hurt me anymore,” Lewis said. “I was sitting on the couch. I was rubbing them like this, and after I got the call, I just started running and I forgot all about my knees hurting. It was like okay, pain gone.”

The fundraiser raised $15,000 for WRAAP.

Other non-profit organizations in the region who helped to raise money during the raffle will also benefit from the fundraiser.