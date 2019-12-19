Students make adapted gifts to classmates with special needs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Next week is Christmas, but some kids in Brunswick County got an early holiday delivery.

Students at the Center of Applied Sciences and Technology delivered special toys to students who have motor impairments across multiple classrooms in the county.

“Santa’s Adaptive Workshop” is made possible by an education grant from ATMC to the Brunswick County Schools Exceptional Children’s Department.



The Clean Energy Technology students volunteered to adapt the toys to make them switch accessible.

