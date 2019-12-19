Burgaw to host 2nd annual ‘Blueberry Drop’ on New Year’s Eve

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — For the second year in a row, the town of Burgaw will host the Blueberry Drop on New Year’s Eve.

Last near, approximately 1,000 people attended the inaugural event held at the Historic Train Depot.

- Advertisement -

“We had a pretty good turnout and everyone was surprised,” said Zach White with Burgaw Parks and Recreation.

This year, organizers have decided to move the event to accommodate more attendees.

“We rented a stage to hold a larger capacity on Freemont Street between Wright and Walker Streets,” said Cody Suggs with Burgaw Parks and Recreation. “Hopefully, we’ll draw an even larger crowd and have even more success this year.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. and a large, metal-framed blueberry decorated with lights will be dropped or lowered at 7 p.m. which is midnight Greenwich Mean Time.

The event will feature Rivermist, a variety band out of Fayetteville that plays mostly classic rock music.

In addition to a fire twirler and fire truck, the Burgaw Lions Club will be selling hot chocolate.

“Three food vendors will be there including Lane’s Ferry, Port City Q and a concession truck with fair foods,” said White.

This year’s blueberry will feature a few changes..

“The original blueberry was built by the welding class at Cape Fear Community College at the Burgaw location so we took it back to the same instructor and a different class worked on enhancing the structure so we look forward to showcasing it,” said White.

The free event is a collaboration between the Town of Burgaw and the N.C. Blueberry Festival. Outside alcohol or pets are prohibited.