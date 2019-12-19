Crews spend hours putting out fire on 56-foot shrimp trawler

Emergency crews from several departments battled a boat fire near the Core Creek bridge Tuesday evening.

Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis says the fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. and crews arrived to find a shrimp trawler burning near the dock.

- Advertisement -

The trawler– which Lewis says he can comfortably confirm was a fishing vessel — was a 1987 built, 56-foot boat named the Melissa Ann II– and was occupied by two people at the time of the fire .