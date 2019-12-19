DA: Beating victim dies, more charges possible for suspect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man who was beaten over the summer had died.

The District Attorney’s office is now investigating if his death is related to the attack.

Juanita Askew is charged in connection with the attack on Jerry Williams.

In July, Williams was assaulted and left in a field with a broken neck.

Investigators are now determining whether Williams died as a result of that attack and if charges should be upgraded.

Just days after Williams was beaten, Askew allegedly abducted her child from a Bladen County daycare and was arrested the following day.