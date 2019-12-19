FBI: Wanted New York fugitive could be in NC

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY (WWAY) — A wanted fugitive out of New York could be in North Carolina, according to the FBI.

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, Yonkers Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service need your help finding Jamar Manners, also known as Gutter, who has been charged federally for possession of a firearm by a felon.

FBI says Manners has family ties to Fayetteville and Raleigh.

The FBI New York is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Agents and detectives say Manners has violated the terms of his probation twice after serving time in federal prison for a gang conviction, according to FBI.

FBI reports Manners was once the leader of the Elm Street Wolves, a violent street gang in Yonkers, NY. While searching for Manners for his second probation violation, agents spotted him on December 17 in the area near Alder Street, between Spruce and Elm Streets. He jumped from the car he was driving, and ran away. FBI agents say they recovered a loaded gun in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force at 212-384-1000.