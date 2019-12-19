Goodrum named a Scholar All-American for UNCW Men’s Soccer

KANSAS CITY, MO (UNCW Sports)–Senior forward Phillip Goodrum of UNCW has been named a First-Team selection on the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team.

Goodrum becomes the second player in program history to receive First-Team distinction, joining Jacob VanCompernolle in 2014.

“Yet another accolade for Phillip and testament to his career at UNCW both in the classroom and on the pitch,” Coach Aidan Heaney said. “He has been the consummate student-athlete and everything he puts his mind to, he does so with passion, commitment and nothing less than 100% effort. Congratulations, Phillip!”

A business administration major with a 3.43 grade point average, Goodrum paced the Seahawks and ranked third in the Colonial Athletic Association with 11 goals and 26 points.

One of four players in school history to record back-to-back 10-goal seasons, Goodrum started all 76 games in his college career and ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list with 32 goals and 79 points. He finished his career as a three-time First-Team All-CAA selection and received First-Team All-Region honors twice.