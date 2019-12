WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are in full swing in the Cape Fear region. There will be a community menorah lighting ceremony this weekend.

The menorah lightning and Chanukah celebration is an annual event that takes place in Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington.

This year, attendees will see a fire juggling performance and can sample traditional latkes and jelly donuts.

Sunday’s event is free and open to the public.