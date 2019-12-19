NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group makes progress at final meeting of 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The discussion over whether or not to sell New Hanover Regional Medical Center has been ongoing for months. The Partnership Advisory Group or PAG made some slow and steady progress reviewing the hospital’s goals and objectives at their final meeting of 2019 Thursday night.

“We are at the five yard line,” says PAG Co-chair Spence Broadhurst.

The PAG focused on the specifics of what they plan to include in a request for proposal, or RFP, which will eventually be sent out to potential buyers and partners.

Broadhurst says some of those included disaster preparedness and keeping authority over the hospital within the county.

“We talk about local control, but what does that mean, who does that mean?” Broadhurst says. “Because it’s owned by New Hanover County, but over half our ‘guests’ so to speak at the hospital are from outside of New Hanover County.”

Support staff will release a draft of the RFP in the coming days. The PAG will vote on it at their next meeting on January 9.

“We will look through it and make sure one more time that we have all the T’s crossed and I’s dotted the way that we want them as a team,” says Broadhurst.

Broadhurst says even after the RFP is sent out, the group can still ask further questions to interested parties. He also says that’s when the group will discuss alternatives to selling or partnering.

“During the period where we’re waiting for the respondents to send them back in, we’re going to talk about what our other options are, what are the options of staying independent totally,” says Broadhurst.

Although there was no public comment period at tonight’s meeting, Broadhurst says the group is also welcoming feedback, comments and questions from the public throughout the process.

