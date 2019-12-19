North Carolina deputy fired, charged with assaulting man

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina deputy accused of punching and hitting a man with a blunt object has been fired.

Minique Jackson, 38, was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s domestic violence unit Wednesday and and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, news outlets report.

Officers responded to Jackson’s home that morning and found a visibly injured man who reported being attacked by her, police said. Jackson was fired after her arrest, according to a statement by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden that said he was “deeply disappointed” in her conduct. She had been with the department since July 2008.