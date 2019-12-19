North Carolina man donates kidney to his mother

BURLINGTON, NC (WGHP) — A Burlington man gave a remarkable gift just days before Christmas. Tim Martin donated one of the kidneys to his mother.
Earlier this year, Tim’s mother, Jacqueline Brown, was in need of a kidney after learning her kidney disease progressed. She didn’t know at the time he would be a perfect match.
Tim didn’t hesitate to get tested to see if he would be a perfect match and sure enough, he was!
“As soon as they told us we were a match, I already knew I was going to give her my kidney,” Tim said.
He and his mother underwent paired kidney exchange Dec. 3 at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill.