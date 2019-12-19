Pedestrian bridge installed at River Place

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A crane lifted a 30,000 pound pedestrian bridge to connect the two towers at River Place in downtown Wilmington on Thursday.

The new bridge is 40 feet long and connects condominium owners in the south tower to rooftop amenities on the north tower.

The bridge is 74 feet above ground on the north side and 71 feet above grround on the south side.

When complete, River Place will include condos, shops, and restaurants.

The $84 million project should open next year.