PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Renovations at the Pender County Courthouse are still underway following Hurricane Florence.

Construction on the exterior of the building started back in October. That work is expected to be completed in April.

A Pender County Government spokesperson says the board will meet in January after discussing different options regarding grants.

Depending on what board members decide, they will move forward in their process with renovating the interior.