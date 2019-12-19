Santa dives with sharks at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — He made his list, checked it twice and once again decided that caring for animals and saving species put the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher on his “Nice List.” So, Santa is coming to town a little early to make a splash with his aquatic friends and deliver holiday joy to aquarium guests.

The jolly ol’ elf will swim with sharks, rays and a green sea turtle named Shelldon during the aquarium’s twice daily dive programs 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. December 21-24.

The dive programs are included with general aquarium admission. In addition, the aquarium halls remain decked and dazzling by the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Festival of Trees. All aquarium saltwater galleries, touch pools and outdoor gardens are open and accessible. However, the freshwater conservatory remains closed for major repairs.

General admission tickets are currently reduced by $3 due to the partial closure to $9.95 adults, $8.95 seniors (aged 62+) and military, $7.95 children (ages 3-12); children aged 2 and younger are free.

The aquarium is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed only Christmas Day, Dec. 25.