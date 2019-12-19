Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting had ties to Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New details are emerging about the suspect killed earlier this week in an officer-involved shooting.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kyle Horton, who was wanted in both Charlotte and Myrtle Beach had ties to the Wilmington area.

Horton was shot and killed in the parking lot of Briarcliff Villa apartments on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said Horton’s mother lives in the area part-time.

According to Horton’s Facebook page, at one point he attended Cape Fear Community College and Ashley High School. We have reached out to New Hanover County Schools to confirm.

Horton was considered armed and dangerous after a crime spree that began in Charlotte on Friday after he kidnapped a woman in her car and drove to South Carolina before letting her out.

On Tuesday, Horton went up to a woman sitting in her car at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach. Horton opened her front passenger door, sat down, pulled out a gun and went through her purse.

The victim, Kaylee Lewis, spoke to our affiliate WBTW. She said Horton demanded her keys and credit cards.

“I said, ‘I don’t have any money,’” she said. “‘I literally just maxed out all my cards for Christmas.’ I started begging, crying and telling him please not to do this to me. I have a five-year-old at home.”

Lewis also had very little cash or gas, so Horton ran away.

“He placed his hand on my shoulder and then said, ‘Don’t let something like this happen again,’” she said. “I fell into my hands and started crying.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI received word Horton could be heading to Wilmington. He was spotted pulling into Briarcliff Villas.

Investigators say Horton was shot after he pulled out a gun while they were trying to apprehend him.

“All I heard was a cop scream, ‘Put the gun down,’ and a split second later, it sounded like a pack of firecrackers,” one resident said.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said more details are expected to be released today.