Trump pop-up shop stays busy in Cape Fear despite impeachment

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — For some people, impeachment proceedings are not putting a damper on their support for the President. You may have seen several stands popping up across the Cape Fear.

One pop-up shop is right along Highway 17 in Hampstead. Organizers say, despite the impeachment proceedings, they’ve still had quite a bit of support.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think it’s really stopping anybody,” co-organizer Hayden Williams said. “We do get a lot of people honking as they pass.”

The pop-up shop is decked out in gear supporting President Donald Trump.

“You know, for every 10 or 20 people that honk, you’ll have one person that yells some obscenities, but I think it’s overwhelmingly support that we get,” Williams said.

Williams says their stand is independently owned. They travel all throughout the southeast.

Despite the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach Trump Wednesday, Williams says they have had quite a bit of business.

“Our sales have gone up too, so I think it’s strange that when Trump’s political opponents try to hurt him, it seems to only make him stronger,” he said.

Residents still came out to show their support, saying these proceedings do not impact their opinions.

“I don’t think it affects anybody or really changes anybody’s mind,” Roger Pyffer said. “I’m not going to let that affect my support for the President.”

Whatever happens in Washington, Williams says the pop-up is all about support.

“I think this is one of the best ways you can show your support,” he said.

Williams says this pop-up shop with Trump gear will be in the area through Christmas. After that, he says they’re heading down to South Carolina.